"As of next week, employers will be able to apply for the construction of children's playgrounds in companies," wrote Prime Minister Boyko Borissov on his Facebook profile.

In this way, working parents who have to pick up their children earlier from school will be supported. BGN 15 million have been set aside for this purpose and the companies will be able to receive between BGN 50,000 and 150,000.

The Prime Minister also announced the launch of two new programs in support of the economy - BGN 68 million in support of companies with a turnover of over BGN 500,000 and nearly BGN 80 million for small and medium-sized companies with which to restructure their production amidst the COVID-19 crisis.