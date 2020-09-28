58 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bulgaria in 24 hours, or 5.2% out of the 1,103 PCR tests performed, indicate data of the Single Information Portal.

This means the number of confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic has breached the 20,000 threshold and now stand at 20,055 out of a total of 516,311 tests performed, or 3.9% of all PCR tests performed to date.

16 patients have recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of recoveries so far up to 14,176, 7 people have died.

794 patients with coronavirus remain in hospital, of them 41 are in intensive care.

The highest number of newly registered coronavirus cases is in Gabrovo - 19, followed by Sofia - 17 and Montana - 7.