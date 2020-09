Bulgarian wildcard Tsvetana Pironkova, who reached the U.S. Open quarter-finals in her first tour-level appearance since 2017, breezed into the second round in Paris with a 6-3 6-3 victory over Germany’s Andrea Petkovic.

The game ended in one hour and 13 minutes.

Now the Bulgarian will probably face Serena Williams in the second round of Roland Garros.