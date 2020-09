276 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. 6 more infected people have died, data from the Unified Information Portal shows.

A total of 4736 PCR tests were performed.

The total number of infected since the beginning of the pandemic in our country is 20,547. 814 people are now in hospitals, 44 of them - in intensive care units.

14,489 have been cured, and 813 people have lost the battle with the virus.