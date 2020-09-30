After the cooling at the end of September, warm air masses will be transferred from the south and temperatures in Bulgaria will rise quickly in the beginning of October.

Rainfall is expected to be below the average for the month. The highest temperatures in the first week of October will reach between 28 and 33 degrees, but in some areas will reach 35-36 degrees.

The lowest temperatures during the month will be between minus 1 and 4 degrees, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology reports.