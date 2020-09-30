Serena Williams has been forced to withdraw from Roland-Garros 2020 ahead of her second round, citing an Achilles injury.

No.6 seed Serena Williams has withdrawn from ROLAND-GARROS ahead of her second-round match due to injury. ⬇️ Posted by WTA on Wednesday, 30 September 2020

The 39-year-old American was scheduled to face Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova in a last-64 clash on Wednesday.

Williams sustained the injury during her US Open semi-final defeat to Victoria Azarenka earlier this month.

"I really wanted to give an effort here. (I'm) struggling to walk so that's a tell-tale sign that I should try to recover"



Get well soon, Serena!#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/PekxZ4tSzj — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) September 30, 2020

The three-time Roland-Garros champion says the issue will require two weeks of rest followed by four to six weeks of rehabilitation.

Pironkova, who returned from a three-and-a-half-year absence at the US Open earlier this month and made a stunning run to the quarter-finals, now advances to the third round in Paris.