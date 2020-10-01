As of October 1, 2020, the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) is cooperating with the European Central Bank. The accession of Bulgaria to the Banking Union has lead to the direct supervision by ECB of 5 commercial banks registered in Bulgaria- DSK, United Bulgarian Bank, Eurobank, Unicredit and Raiffeisen Bank.

Although, they are subsidiaries of European banking families, they are monitored in Bulgaria as well. It is the responsibility of BNB to supervise the smaller banks in the country, although Frankfurt can take over their supervision as well.