A draft that envisages that an independent prosecutor can investigate the prosecutor general and his/her deputies was submitted to Bulgaria’s National Assembly, Minister of Justice Desislava Ahladova said for NOVA.

"We will ask the Venice Commission for an opinion. We are also discussing the topic whether the independent prosecutor can work on other cases. In my view, the independent prosecutor should work only on cases concerning the chief prosecutor and his deputies", Minister Ahladova specified.

The government has very consistently pursued a policy of non-interference in the judiciary, Desislava Ahladova said in response to a question whether the Supreme Judicial Council should check the prosecutor general with an option to terminate his term in office.