Bulgaria is ready to join the production of face masks, protective clothing and ventilators amid the efforts of the EU to ensure own supply of protective equipment during the COVID-19 crisis, Bulgaria’s Premier Boyko Borissov said.

On the second day of the sitting of the European Council in Brussels, Premier Borissov said that the Council has found a relatively good balance to protect Greece and Cyprus and at the same time allow Turkey to undertake actions by December. Thus, cooperation will be enhanced and sanctions will be avoided, Boyko Borissov said.

All representatives of the Council contend that the military actions in Nagorno-Karabakh must stop and the countries involved in the conflict engage in dialogue immediately. We also share common stand on the opposition in Belarus, Premier Borissov said.