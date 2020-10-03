240 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 4,820 PCR tests performed. 4.98% of all PCR tests returned positive. The biggest number of new cases was registered in Sofia- 47, followed by Burgas-26 and Varna-24 cases.

6 patients have died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. 887 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 50 of whom in intensive care units, data of the Single Information Portal show.

The total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed since the beginning of the pandemic reached 21,336. There are 5,559 active cases at present. A total of 14,939 people have recovered from the virus, 152 of whom were cured in the past 24 hours.