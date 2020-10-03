The Supreme Court in Belgrade has confirmed that all legal prerequisites for the ex-owner of Corporate Commercial Bank Tsvetan Vassilev to be handed over to the judicial authorities in Bulgaria, in line with the extradition request of Bulgaria’s Prosecution, have been met. The decision may be appealed to the Court of Appeal in Belgrade.

The extradition procedure against Vassilev has been continuing for six years now. He was charged with misappropriation of funds on a massive scale and for causing the bankruptcy of the fourth biggest bank in Bulgaria. The Bulgarian institutions demanded his extradition in September 2014. The Supreme Court in Belgrade approved the extradition request twice, but the Court of Appeal in Belgrade ruled to overturn a lower court’s decision to extradite Tsvetan Vassilev.