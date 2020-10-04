In the new 2021 budget another 230 million euros are earmarked for healthcare, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said in Gabrovo.

He added it was important for the number of people infected with COVID-19 not to rise and called on mayors to continue to take the necessary measures. Borissov recalled that the salaries of social workers who have more commitments due to the pandemic have been raised by 30%.

Regarding the protests, Borissov commented that if citizens could express their dissatisfaction, then the democracy is in good shape.