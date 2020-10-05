In the last 24 hours, 69 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria. Of the 1,278 PCR tests performed, 5.4% returned positive.

The highest number of new cases is reported in Sofia - 21, Montana - 12, and Blagoevgrad - 7.

There are currently 917 treated in hospital, as 56 are in intensive care units. 30 people were cured in the last 24 hours, and three patients with COVID-19 died.