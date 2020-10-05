“Despite the blow the tourist industry suffered due to Covid-19, 29,000 jobs in Bulgaria have been saved,” said Minister of Tourism Mariyana Nikolova in Plovdiv.

Minister Nikolova paid a visit to Plovdiv on the occasion of the start of the academic year at the University of Food Technologies in the city, BNR reports. In her words as a result of the efforts made by the state and the urgent social and economic measures taken Bulgaria was awarded a safety and hygiene stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council.