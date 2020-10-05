Minister Nikolova paid a visit to Plovdiv on the occasion of the start of the academic year at the University of Food Technologies in the city
“Despite the blow the tourist industry suffered due to Covid-19, 29,000 jobs in Bulgaria have been saved,” said Minister of Tourism Mariyana Nikolova in Plovdiv.
Minister Nikolova paid a visit to Plovdiv on the occasion of the start of the academic year at the University of Food Technologies in the city, BNR reports. In her words as a result of the efforts made by the state and the urgent social and economic measures taken Bulgaria was awarded a safety and hygiene stamp by the World Travel and Tourism Council.