Increased police presence is seen today in four neighbourhoods in the capital Sofia. The action of the specialized police for fighting organised crime is against a criminal group involved in racketeering, property frauds and drugs trafficking.

Searches are being conducted at more than 20 addresses, and witnesses are being questioned.

So far, 21 people have been detained, according to NOVA. During the searches 3 cars, weapons, drugs and money have been seized.