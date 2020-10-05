At an extraordinary online meeting of the National Council, the social partners approved the extension of the measure 60/40 from October 1 to December 31, 2020.

The state will continue to pay 60% and employers 40% of salaries in the sectors most affected by the coronavirus crisis. Funding of about 375m euros will be provided by the Unemployment Fund of the state social insurance. The effect of the extension of the measure is expected to be preservation of about 200 thousand jobs.

The funds for maintaining employment will be paid after the respective notification by the European Commission. This is the second extension of the measure and the social partners have asked for it to be included in the Social Security Code.