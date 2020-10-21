The 2nd edition of the International Festival for Scientific and Technical Creativity of Children and Youth will be held from October 22 to 24 at the Russian Cultural Information Center Sofia, BNR reports.

More than 120 young engineers from Russia, Bulgaria, Serbia, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey and Greece will take part in the forum.

Within the festival there will be specialized master classes, lectures on IT technologies, meetings of the participants with Bulgarian astronauts, and a student science show.