The Director-General of the Bulgarian National Radio Andon Baltakov has submitted, to the Council for Electronic Media, a request for the early termination of his contract. The Council has expressed the hope that he will reconsider his decision to resign.

Andon Baltakov stated for the BNR’s Horizont channel that he is outraged by the lack of will on the part of the government for a change in the legal framework to guarantee an independent public service radio, entirely free of political interference.