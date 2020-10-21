There were strategic investments between US and Bulgaria beyond short-term projects, he said
The US and Bulgaria are building very powerful bilateral relations, which are in the interest of all NATO countries, said Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper in Graf Ignatievo air base, the Ministry of Defence reports.
He added that there were strategic investments beyond short-term projects, F-16s, infrastructure development, information sharing, all of which will benefit US-Bulgarian relations in the long term, but also the entire alliance.