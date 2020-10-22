Wearing a mask outdoors in Bulgaria is already obligatory. The measure must be taken by people who visit crowded placed and cannot keep 1,5-meter distance. The order of the Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov was issued Wednesday evening.

All children over the age of 6 are also required to wear masks in public.

It is not necessary to maintain distance between members of a household.

Customers in restaurants, bars are not obliged to wear protective equipment as well as those who practice sports outdoors or indoors. Participants in congresses and conferences could take off their masks while speaking.

Public are the places that are accessible to the citizens and/or are intended for public use, health authorities explain.

The order of Minister Angelov also contains several recommendations to the employers in Bulgaria. They include: home office for the employees if possible; regular ventilation and disinfection of the work places; distance of 1,5 m between employees; provision of protective equipment.