1,595 new cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 9,038 PCR tests were performed, data from the National Information Portal shows.

Most of the newly infected are in Sofia - 549, Plovdiv - 140, Blagoevgrad - 90, Varna - 75, Targovishte - 70. There are 1792 patients with coronavirus in hospitals, 112 of them - in intensive care units.

235 more infected people recovered and 16 other passed away.

The currently active COVID-cases in the country are 16,033.