The schools won't be closed over coronavirus fears. 469 students and 453 teachers are infected to date, the education minister Krasimir Valchev said for NOVA on Tuesday.

2243 new COVID-19 cases reported

“Teachers get infected at the same rate as other active people of their age. The system is not isolated from everything happening in the country. The easiest thing would be to close down schools", he said.

Valchev explained that the government will act locally, as it would be wrong to take decisions centrally.