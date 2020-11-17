Bulgaria has registered a total of 3,519 new cases of COVID-19 with 7,934 PCR tests performed in the last 24 hours. With the latest numbers, the psychological barrier of 100,000 cases of coronavirus identified since the beginning of the epidemic in Bulgaria have been crossed, data of the National Coronavirus Information Portal shows.



All confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic are 101,770 with 864,550 PCR tests performed.

There are currently 69,171 active cases of coronavirus infection in Bulgaria. A total of 5,353 patients are in hospital, with 288 of them in intensive care units.

In the last 24 hours, 152 people with coronavirus infection have died, bringing the total death toll to 2,282 since the beginning of the crisis.

942 patients have been cured for the past day, making the total number o recovered patients to 30,317.



