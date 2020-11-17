"We will provide for Bulgarians all COVID-19 vaccines that the European Commission approves," Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said at a working meeting related to the management of the coronavirus crisis.

He assured that the country is included in all EU lists of potential vaccines.

Borissov assigned to the Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov to prepare a plan for vaccination of the high-risk groups.

Few days ago the goverment said the vaccines will be free and not obligatory.