A total of 4,828 coronavirus infections were confirmed in the 24 hours until midnight on November 17 through, 11,611 PCR tests, bringing Bulgaria's total to 106,598 cases, out of 876,161 PCR tests performed since the start of the epidemic, according to the data.

The test positivity rate stands at 41.58 per cent. The active cases are 72,649. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 5,463, including 303 in intensive care.

The infected medical staff totals 4,193 people. Recoveries in the last 24 hours number 1,219, bringing the total to 31,536. A total of 131 new fatalities were reported, bringing the total death toll to 2,413.