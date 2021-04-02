“Vaccination may become a requirement for starting work in certain spheres,” Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said for NOVA.

“I am proposing that it become a precondition for starting work, as is the case now with hepatitis B vaccination for working in hospitals,” Assoc. Prof. Kunchev said and added that he had sent a letter to the social minister requesting that the people working at care homes be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The latest coronavirus cases at retirement homes show that the infection was actually transmitted by members of the staff who had refused to be vaccinated, data indicate.

“If 50% of the population are inoculated by the end of June there can be no severe epidemic, if 70% are vaccinated there can be no progression of the epidemic,” Angel Kunchev said.