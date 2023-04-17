Mikyay Naim overcame convincingly Romania's Stefan Coman 7-0 in the 65kg freestyle semi-finals in Croatia. On Tuesday, the 2021 Dan Kolov gold belt winner will contest against Armenia's Vazgen Tevanyan for the title. The representative of the Dimitrovgrad school for the first time in his career qualified for the finals of the men's European Championships.

In the 70 kg category, Ramazan Ramazanov was also convincing and defeated Ukrainian Igor Nykyforuk 14:4 by technical superiority. In the decisive bout for the gold, however, this year's winner of the Dan Kolov gold belt will have as a rival Haji Aliyev (Azerbaijan), two-time Olympic medallist, three-time world and three-time European champion.