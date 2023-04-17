Bulgarian Weightlifter Ivan Dimov won a bronze medal in the up to 61 kg category at the European Championship in Yerevan on Sunday. Dimov, a gold medalist from last year's competition in Tirana, scored a total of 250 kg - 127 kg in snatch, 150 kg in clean and jerk. He took part in the championship after a long recovery process from a knee injury.

Gabriel Marinov finished third in the clean and jerk with 154 kg. However, he remained last in the overall standings after making three unsuccessful attempts at 118 kg in the snatch.

Georgia's Shota Mishvelidze won the European Championship in the category with a total of 298kg after lifting 136kg in the snatch and 162kg in the clean and jerk. Italy's Sergio Masida took the silver with 292 kg (130 and 162).

Angel Rusev won the European title in the 55 kg category earlier on Sunday.