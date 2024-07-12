Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev is to hand the second governing-forming mandate next week.

''I expect We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria (PP-DB) to clearly state whether they will be an opposition or will seek support for forming a government'', President Rumen Radev said in Burgas, where he attended the National Naval exercise "Breeze 2024".

"There will be a sustainable majority only if parties unite around national interests. Otherwise, the political crisis will escalate," Radev warned.

Regarding the developments in the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), Rumen Radev noted that everything happening with the parties affects the political environment. "I do not interfere in the internal affairs of parties", said President Radev.

PP-DB is expected to receive the second governing-forming mandate after the parliamentary group of DPS split and became the fourth-biggest parliamentary force.