Photo: Harmanli municipality
Last night an evacuation alert was issued for the village of Dositeevo
Traffic on “Maritsa” highway in the section between Harmanli and Lyubimets is stopped because of the big fire in Sakar. The reason - the southern front of the flames has reached near the highway.
Because of the dangerous smoke and the risk the fire to pass through the asphalt the passage in the area is stopped.
Last night, due to the danger of the flames entering the village, an evacuation alert was also issued for Dositeevo. This front has now been contained.
The fire in Harmanli blazed on Monday and has already engulfed over 20,000 acres of forest, bush, grass and farmland.
