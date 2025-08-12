Bulgaria's Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev took part in a videoconference meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Monday. The Council discussed diplomatic efforts to end Russian aggression in Ukraine and coordination with transatlantic partners at the upcoming August 15 meeting between the US and Russian presidents in Alaska, the Ministry announced.

In his statement, Minister Georgiev welcomed the US's firm commitment to ending hostilities and achieving peace through negotiations and indicated that until this is achieved, comprehensive support for Ukraine will continue. "Peace is not simply the absence of war, but must be the basis for long-term stability, security and prosperity for both Ukraine and Europe," Georgiev added. He also indicated that the sanctions imposed on Russia are proving their effectiveness.

The ministry points out that during the meeting there were discussed the current situation in the Middle East and the need to accelerate the provision of humanitarian aid for the civilian population in the Gaza Strip.



Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева