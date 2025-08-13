The National Railway Infrastructure Company is preparing a new electrified railway connection to the border crossing at Lesovo. It will improve connectivity and traffic capacity between Bulgaria and Turkey, the company announced. The pre-investment study has been completed. The project is part of the EU's trans-European network TEN-T.

The new railway line from Yambol to the border with Turkey will be 71 km long with two main sections - Yambol - Elhovo - 39 km and Elhovo - Lesovo - border - 32 km. The first will run mostly along the existing route, and the second will be completely new.

The design speed is 160 km/h for passenger trains and 120 km/h for freight trains. The line will have 6 stops and 3 stations.

The expected construction period is 6 years. The project is of strategic importance for Bulgaria as a key transport bridge between the EU and Turkey, the statement said.



Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева