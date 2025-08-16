There is a period ahead where we will feel the transition to the late "golden" summer. Mornings in many areas will be cool with temperatures in the low 20s, and the hot daytime hours will become less so. Sporadic intrusions of cooler air will create conditions for powerful summer storms.

After the upcoming sunny Sunday where the afternoon heat will hit with temperatures between 30 and 35 degrees, the start of the next week will be more dynamic. Thunderstorms with brief but intense showers, blustery local wind gusts and hail will form across western and central and later northeastern Bulgaria on Monday afternoon. Storms of this type are limited in extent.

On Tuesday, on the passage of the cold front, before noon will rain in the central and eastern regions of Northern Bulgaria. The more dangerous storms, however, will be in the afternoon and evening in southern and eastern Bulgaria.

As the front passes, there will be strengthening of the cool northwesterly wind. Daytime temperatures on Monday will be between 28 and 33 degrees, Tuesday - one or two points lower.

Редактор: Калина Петкова