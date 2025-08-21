The Europe Motorway connecting the Bulgaria's capital Sofia and the Kalotina border crossing with Serbia will be put into operation by mid-September, the Ministrer of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Ivanov announced on Thursday.

The total length of the route, which is an important part of the Trans-European Transport Network, is 63 km and starts from the border with the Republic of Serbia.

It is included in the Northern Express Ring Road to the capital, which is also part of the motorway. Through the tangent, the car and freight flow will be distributed to the Hemus Motorway (in northern Bulgaria) and the Trakia Motorway (in southern Bulgaria).





Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева