Blue and green zones in Sofia are doubling in price. This was decided by the Sofia City Council. From January 5, 2026, their prices will be €2 and €1, respectively. The decision was adopted with 35 votes in favor, 12 councilors against, and six abstentions.

The blue zone will now be in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., including Sundays and public holidays.

The following is also planned:

► Part of green zone will become blue – in the Ivan Vazov, Yavorov, and Lozenets neighborhoods, as well as around the Russian Monument and Macedonia Square – from January 5, 2026. ► Green zone will not operate on Sundays and public holidays.

► The vignette sticker for residents of the blue zone will cost €150, and for the green zone – €100.

► They will not be entitled to a vignette sticker for a third car

► A yellow (weekend) zone will be introduced in Bankya. People with a permanent address there must obtain stickers, which are free of charge. The price for it will be €0.50 per hour.

► For electric cars, parking will be free for the first 3 hours by sending an SMS, which will not be charged, and each subsequent hour started will have to be paid for depending on the zones. This measure will come into force on January 1, 2027.

► Getting a parking ticket for parking illegally will cost us €30. If a tow truck takes our car away, we'll owe €75.

