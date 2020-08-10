Bulgaria’s processing industry grows in June compared to the previous month, data of the National Statistical Institute shows.

The manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers increased with 73.2% and manufacture of furniture grew by 24.0%. Manufacture of tobacco products grew with 15.9% and processing of timber and wooden articles, excluding furniture, increased with 14.8%.

However, manufacture of apparel fell with 19.5% and that of metal products, excluding machinery and equipment, fell with 5%.