Bulgaria is keeping the pandemic under control. The country continues to successfully control the development of the epidemic and the health care system is not overloaded, Bulgaria's Minister of Health Prof. Kostadin Angelov reported to the National Operational Headquarters in the Council of Ministers, on Friday.

Emergency epidemic situation in Bulgaria is extended

Bulgaria together with 3 other countries are the only ones in Europe with a negative trend of -6.5% in relation to the newly registered cases in the last two weeks. For the same period the average trend in Europe is for an increase of + 22%.

The application of measures against the spread of the novel coronavirus is very well managed. At the moment, absolutely nothing requires different anti-epidemic measures that the ones we now have, Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said.