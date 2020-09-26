255 newly infected people with COVID-19 have been registered in the last 24 hours, data of the National Information Portal shows.

4 people lost the battle with the infection while 119 persons were cured. 782 remain in hospital - 36 of them in intensive care units.

Health Minister: Bulgaria is keeping the pandemic under control

The active cases are currently 4,907. The number of infections in Bulgaria since the start of the pandemic has reached 19,828.

Prime Minister Boyko Borissov ordered the resumption of weekly briefings of the National Operational Headquarters on the epidemic situation in the country. At a meeting between the Prime Minister and the Headquarters, the Minister of Health Kostadin Angelov assured that the development of the epidemic was under control.