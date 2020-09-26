"Students will no longer go on flu vacations and, if necessary, will study remotely," Bulgaria's Education Minister Krasimir Valchev told NOVA. Regarding the coronavirus, he added that the negative scenarios were coming true and the situation would be complicated by the approaching cold weather and the appearance of influenza viruses.

Health Minister: Bulgaria is keeping the pandemic under control

Currently, there are no excessive numbers of infections in schools compared to the total number of people infected with COVID-19, Valchev explained.

"0.4% of the classes are quarantined, but even if they reach 4%, there will be enough children in the classrooms," he said. Krasimir Valchev also said that if there would be a peak of infections in a municipality or district, then it would move entirely to e-learning.