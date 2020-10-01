Greece has extended until October 12, 2020 the period of application of the temporary restrictions and requirements for entry into the country via its land, sea and air borders.

The condition remains that those arriving in the country need to have a QR code. Passengers must also present a PCR test with a negative result, done up to 72 hours before crossing the Greek border. The requirements are part of the measures against the spread of COVID-19, the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

A PCR test is not required for truck drivers, but if they pass through the Ilinden-Exohi border checkpoint, only the driver could be in the vehicle. The passage of trucks for the transport of goods is possible through the border checkpoints between Bulgaria and Greece at Promachonas, Kakavia, Kristalopigi, Evzoni, Nymphaea, Ormenion, Kipi and Exohi.



