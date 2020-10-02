Tour operators and travel agencies are to receive EU funding to the tune of EUR 5 million via the Innovations and Competitiveness 2014-2020 Operational Programme. The procedure aims to provide tour operators with operating capital to overcome the consequences of COVID-19 crisis.

The Ministry of Tourism will continue to work towards providing funds to the tourism business which will not be able to reach its full potential in the coming winter season, Bulgaria’s Deputy Premier and Minister of Tourism Mariana Nikolova said.

