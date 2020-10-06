The income criteria for child benefits should be dropped, the Minister of Labour and Social Policy Denitsa Sacheva said on Tuesday.

In her words, if the proposal is approved it will cost the treasury 398 million Leva (203 million euro). At this time the state gives 40 Leva (20 euro) per month per child until age 18, but only if the household monthly income per person does not exceed 410 Leva (around 210 euro).

Minister Sacheva stated that social policy will be the biggest part on the 2021 budget. Pensioners will continue to receive their 50 Leva (around 25 euro) monthly pension supplements up until the end of March 2021 when the government’s term of office expires.