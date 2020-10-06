The new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 283, or 7.62% out of 3,713 PCR tests performed during the past 24 hours. The highest number of new cases is registered in Sofia – 62; in Plovdiv - 40, in Blagoevgrad - 24.

Number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increases

Ten people passed away and 59 patients are in intensive care wards. Those who recovered during the past day were 165. The active cases are 5 837.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Bulgaria, 546,789 tests have been done. Out of these, 21,870 were positive COVID-19. A total of 15,179 people overcame the virus.