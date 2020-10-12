There are 83 new coronavirus cases in Bulgaria out of 1,191 PCR tests in the 24 hours until Sunday

midnight, according to the national coronavirus platform. The positivity rate is down to 6.97% from 11.81% the day before.



The new cases add up to a total of 24,402 since the start of the pandemic in March. A total of 573 004 PCR tests have been performed.



There are 7,663 active coronavirus cases, including 1,205 hospitalized patients of whim 62 are in intensive care.



The recoveries total 15,847, including 29 in the 24 hours until midnight on Sunday.



Another eight medical personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, brining the total to 1,365 since the start of the pandemic.