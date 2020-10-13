The minimum pension is expected to increase by 50 leva to 300 leva as of next year, Finance Minister Kiril Ananiev said on Tuesday.

The expected increase means that people who draw pensions between 300 leva and 369 leva, which is the poverty line, will see a ten per cent increase of their pensions, while the pensions above 369 leva will go up by five per cent. The Finance Minister said that no increase is planned of the minimum contributory income.