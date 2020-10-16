Mandatory quarantine in Bulgaria will be reduced to 10 days, the prime minister Boyko Borissov said in the beginning of the second day of the European Council meeting in Brussels. Students must go to school, Premier Borissov said and added that Bulgaria spends over EUR 60,000 for PCR tests a day. The European Commission has already adopted a common action plan, Premier Borissov pointed out.

Record broken: 914 new COVID-19 cases

Many countries adopt measures that make other countries panic and create discord in our actions. Bulgarians must follow the requirements of the Health Ministry. Then, we will not have to resort to other measures, Boyko Borissov said further.