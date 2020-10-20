Wearing protective masks in the open becomes mandatory on October 22, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov said during a visit to Lovech.

"Our goal is to reduce the number of infected Bulgarians so that fewer of them go to hospitals and there are fewer deaths", Minister Angelov added.

A day is given so that all citizens could buy masks by Thursday. The measures are the same for everyone. Masks will be mandatory until the end of November if the situation remained unchanged. The education process will continue in schools, the minister said.