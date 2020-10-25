“Even though the Regional Health Inspectorate lifted my quarantine, on Friday I postponed all my appointments and public appearances for the coming days,” Prime Minister Boyko Borissov writes on Facebook.

“After two PCR tests, as of today I am COVID-19 positive. I feel generally unwell, for now, at the doctors’ discretion, I am being treated at home. The Regional Health Inspectorate has been given the names of all of my contact persons. I am sure that, observing the measures, we shall get through this together,” Boyko Borissov writes.

Meanwhile it transpired that Minister of Energy Temenuzhka Petkova and Minister of Transport Rosen Zhelyazkov have self-isolated after being in contact with the prime minister at an event on Friday.