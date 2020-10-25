“The places where the coronavirus risk is highest are the indoor food and beverage establishments, public transport vehicles come in 7th or 8th place,” Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, Director of the National Centre of Infectious and Parasitic Diseases said for NOVA.

In his words “things in Bulgaria no longer look good” because of lack of control and incompetent communication. Prof. Kantardzhiev stated further that he isn’t seeing any enthusiasm among GPs to introduce rapid COVID-19 tests in their surgeries.

“When we were studying medicine we didn’t know we might have to risk our own health in order to preserve the health of the public, but some colleagues seem to have forgotten that. Society allowed medicine to become a business without blinking an eye,” Prof. Kantardzhiev said.