1043 ewly registered COVID-19 cases are reported in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours. In other wordts - 14.7% of the 7,094 PCR tests performed in Bulgaria were positive, the Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

The highest number of newly registered COVID-19 cases is in Sofia - 393, Plovdiv – 76, and in Varna – 58. Seven people have died, 130 have recovered. 1,976 patients with coronavirus are in hospital, 138 of them in intensive care.

1,872 is the number of coronavirus cases among medical staff – among them 680 doctors and 626 nurses. The number of active cases is 18,246.